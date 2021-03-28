CH Jaca and Quimeras Valdemoro will be in the Final Four of the Copa de HM La Reina

03/28/2021 at 11:48 PM CEST

The Final Four of the Copa de SM la Reina presented by Iberdrola has already been defined. To SAD Majadahonda and CHH Txuri Urdin, directly classified for being league finalists, CH Jaca and Chimeras Valdemoro have been added this Sunday, winners of their eliminatory to the best of two games.

CH Jaca is being the great surprise of this Cup. After not winning any games during the regular phase of the Iberdrola League, they have taken a big step forward in the cup competition to sneak into the Final 4. This weekend they have eliminated one of the best teams of the season how is CG Puigcerdà, with a 2-3 win on Saturday and a 1-1 draw in today’s match.

The table is completed by Chimeras Valdemoro, who have comfortably eliminated a Kosner CH Huarte who has not been able to offer resistance to the Madrid team. Victories by 6-1 and 7-1 certify their classification, highlighting a Claudia Castellanos who has scored 6 goals during the series.

At the premiere of the Copa de HM the King, CH Jaca’s win against SAD Majadahonda (9-1), with five goals from an inspired Alejandro Vizcarra. The locals have taken the lead since the beginning of the game, marking differences very quickly and not giving room to the majariega reaction.

On the other hand, the LNHH U18 continues its course with the second day, which has seen victories by CH Jaca and Kosner CH Huarte against Milenio Panthers and CD Bipolo, respectively. The U15 League has also started with a resounding victory for CH Jaca against Milenio Panthers.

Results

SM the Queen’s Cup (Quarters 1) | CG Puigcerdà 2-3 CH Jaca (0-0, 0-1, 2-2)

PUIGCERDÀ: Indira Bosch (1), Tanit Pena (1)

JACA: Paula Moreno (1), Nerea Giménez (1), Victoria Serrano (1)

SM the Queen’s Cup (Quarters 2) | CG Puigcerdà 1-1 CH Jaca (0-0, 1-1, 0-0)

PUIGCERDÀ: Indira Bosch (1)

JACA: Cristina Ubieto (1)

SM the Queen’s Cup (Quarters 1) | Chimeras Valdemoro 6-1 Kosner CH Huarte (2-0, 1-1, 3-0)

VALDEMORO: Claudia Castellanos (4), Jimena Serrano (1), Sara Insenser (1)

HUARTE: Ainhoa ​​Garay (1)

SM the Queen’s Cup (Quarters 2) | Chimeras Valdemoro 7-1 Kosner CH Huarte (1-0, 1-1, 5-0)

VALDEMORO: Andrea Peral (2), Claudia Castellanos (2), Sara Insenser (2), María San Emeterio (1)

HUARTE: Laura Gil (1)

SM el Rey’s Cup (Quarters) | CH Jaca 9-1 SAD Majadahonda (4-0, 4-1, 1-0)

JACA: Alejandro Vizcarra (5), Alejandro Carbonell (2), Javier Chaín (1), Pablo Pantoja (1)

MAJADAHONDA: Pablo García-Zarandieta (1)

NHL U18 (J2) | Milenio Panthers 5-10 CH Jaca (3-3, 2-4, 0-3)

MILLENNIUM: Marcos Sotés (3), Martin Hernani (1), Alexandru Graur (1)

JACA: Hugo Casaus (3), Javier Sanz (2), Juan Hernani (2), Gabriel Zapico (1), Mark Tangarife (1), Andrés Torralba (1)

NHL U18 (J2) | CD Bipolo 3-5 Kosner CH Huarte (2-2, 0-1, 1-2)

BIPOLO: Hugo Pérez (2), Dusan Cantabrana (1)

HUARTE: Mikel Zuñiga (2), Beñat Oguiza (1), Pedro López (1), Gonzalo Oloriz (1)

NHL U15 (J1) | Milenio Panthers 0-17 CH Jaca (0-6, 0-5, 0-6)

MILLENNIUM: —

JACA: Juan Lacasta (5), Asier Barcelona (4), Javier Sanz (3), Juan Fernández (1), Carlos Vilar (1), Nicolás Julián (1), Jorge Mazón (1), Javier García (1)