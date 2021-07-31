CH. El Espinar. Feliciano López said goodbye in the quarterfinals

Feliciano lopez fell in front of Hugo grenier by 7-6 (6) and 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the Challenger El Espinar, which is being carried out in the city of Segovia. Although the Spaniard came from games in which he had taken them forward as a result of experience, this time his service did not work (they broke him in three out of 11 opportunities) and he could not generate much pressure from the rest (he took advantage of the only opportunity to break that he generated throughout the match), a situation that unbalanced the game in favor of his rival.

Other results of the day

B. Bonzi 6-3 and 6-4 to D. Svrcina N. Moreno de Alboran 6-4 and 6-2 to A. Celikbilek T. Van Rijthoven 6-4 and 7-6 (3) to M. Bourgue

