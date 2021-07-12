CGI in cinema, a technology that goes beyond fiction

Movie fans are looking for better quality productions that will transport them to a world where fiction becomes reality; the way to achieve this is through new technologies.

Computer-created images (CGI) are the tools of creative minds that help transform previously impossible ideas into visual delights.

The art of creating computer images

Before CGI, a fantasy production required certain visual tricks, similar to those developed by Georges Melies at the beginning of the century, as well as make-up or latex prosthetics, such as those made by artist Dick Smith in “The Exorcist.” This had its reward, as they managed to impact audiences, to become film classics.

However, the proximity to information and constant exposure to violence desensitized the new generations. Now, people look for raw images that generate more intense emotions; this led to the introduction of computer effects.

CGI is a technique in which 3D graphics are used to simulate objects with different shapes, textures and movements. The first computer visuals were created approximately forty years ago, in the 1982 Walt Disney Pictures film, “Tron,” where a programmer becomes part of a video game.

A decade later, “Terminator 2: Doomsday” and “Jurassic Park” managed to keep pace with, even surpass, computer-generated images of the time, generating higher box office sales, grossing 520 and more than billion dollars. Later, technology became an essential part of cinema.

It is certain that with the implementation of CGI production times are reduced, which brings monetary benefits, but this does not mean that it is economical, since, according to information from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the costs could reach at 100 million dollars.

On the other hand, people’s acceptance and taste is independent of the application of CGI in film development. For example, the fully 3D movie “Mars Needs Moms” had a loss of $ 111 million, as did “47 Ronin,” a CGI movie starring Keanu Reeves, which had a loss. drop of $ 24 million.

CGI revives characters

As time goes by, both the technology and the graphics evolve, in order to provide a higher quality to the projects. The obsession with these objectives has led visual experts to break with the cycle of life, to the point of rejuvenating actors and actresses.

Walt Disney Pictures has been characterized by the innovation and talent of the staff, with respect to the development in CGI. In addition to being one of the pioneers in the field, he continued the story of the 1980s film and rejuvenated, through CGI, Jeff Bridges, to bring CLU and CLU 2.0 to life in “Tron: The Legacy.”

Similarly, the world’s most famous mouse company has made history by showing a younger version of actor Samuel L. Jackson in “Captain Marvel” and reaching the hearts of fans by bringing Carrie Fisher to life, to the role of Princess Leia, and Peter Cushing, one of the Death Star keepers, in the “Star Wars” saga.

On the other hand, after the death of Paul Walker, who played Brian O’Conell in the Fast and Furious saga, Universal Studios chose to simulate his presence at the end of the seventh film, with the use of technology.

The generation of images through computers is growing by leaps and bounds and probably, companies will bring amazing things in the next audiovisual productions that, at first, managed to make use of this tool in a satisfactory way, as is the case of the second installment. of “Avatar”. Now, we just have to wait for the new in CGI. What movies with this technology have you liked the most?