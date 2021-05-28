CFIUS approves Hanwha Systems’ USD 30 million investment in Kymeta Corp.

Kymeta and HSC Approach the Development of Electronically Directed Flat Panel GEO and LEO Antenna Solutions for the South Korean Markets and Beyond

Kymeta Corporation (www.kymetacorp.com), the communications company that makes mobile devices global, today announced that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) approved an investment of $ 30 million from Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd. (HSC) (www.hanwha.com), a leading global solutions company offering differentiated smart technologies in defense electronics and information infrastructure, in Kymeta.

The approval provided by CFIUS paves the way for HSC and Kymeta to close the transaction that was jointly announced last December. The investment brings Kymeta one step closer to developing future-proof and interoperable solutions with the mega constellations LEO and GEO. Currently, the Kymeta ™ u8 is the only commercially available flat panel antenna that is compatible with the LEO and GEO satellite constellations and takes advantage of growing capacity in space.

“We are delighted that the investment is approved and we look forward to leveraging Kymeta’s expertise in hybrid satellite and cellular connectivity solutions,” said Youn Chul Kim, CEO of HSC. “Kymeta’s solutions will advance our aerospace capabilities and provide reliable communications for our defense customers.”

“We look forward to moving forward and working with HSC,” said Doug Hutcheson, Kymeta CEO. “We believe this investment will be critical to enable continued innovation, advancement and commercialization of Kymeta’s connectivity solutions. We are excited about the future of Kymeta and the LEO satellite market.”

The investment will promote HSC’s reach of Kymeta’s global market, accelerate production and enhance the company’s overall growth trajectory. The financing will support increased unit production, a better customer experience, and continued development of Kymeta’s next-generation capabilities. With the capital investment, HSC will also serve on the Kymeta Board of Directors.

HSC plans to support Kymeta’s metamaterial-based antenna technology and gain a foothold in the rapidly growing Low Earth Orbit (LEO) market.

About Kymeta

Kymeta unlocks the potential of broadband satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to meet the high demand for ever-changing communications and the globalization of mobile telephony. Lepton Global Solutions, a Kymeta company, is home to the company’s satellite connectivity solutions and brings to the market unique, comprehensive, out-of-the-box joint solutions based on best-in-class, customized, consumer-centric technologies and services that meet and exceed the customer’s mission requirements. These solutions, in conjunction with the company’s first-of-its-kind flat-panel satellite antenna and Kymeta Connect ™ services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity in satellite and hybrid cellular-satellite networks to customers around the world. Backed by US and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, thin, and high-performance communication systems that do not require mechanical components to target a satellite. Kymeta makes it easy to connect to any vehicle, boat or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, go to kymetacorp.com.

About Hanwha Systems

HSC is a leading global solutions company offering differentiated smart technologies in defense electronics and information infrastructure. Since its founding in 1978, Hanwha Systems has significantly advanced the defense capabilities of the South Korean military. The company has spent more than 40 years developing systems used globally to develop advanced systems for surveillance, reconnaissance, control, communication, computing and intelligence (C4I), naval and terrestrial.

