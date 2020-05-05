The Association accused that it is intended to limit the participation of renewable energies to increase the use of fuel oil or coal in the generation of electrical energy.

The heavy fuels that Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) cannot currently place on the market will surely be used in marginal plants of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) to produce more polluting energy, said Julio Valle, official spokesperson for the Mexican Wind Energy Association (AMDEE).

In an interview for Aristegui en Vivo, he pointed out that the agreement published on Friday by the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) takes the pretext of Covid-19 pandemic to justify that there is a decrease in demand from the electricity sector in the world and therefore, the production of wind and solar energy in the country will be stopped indefinitely.

With this measure, he said, he moves to the renewable energy plants and the door is opened to the participation of a mixture of fossil fuels whose burning causes greater air pollution.

“They will surely take advantage of the heavy fuels that today Pemex cannot place anywhere“, he pointed.

The agreement of Cenace, indicated that it introduces inefficient and competitive power plants.

“They do not follow the competition criteria, they do not follow the dispatch criteria and therefore, we assume that plants that do not have the conditions to compete will come, that is, they are marginal plants, they are plants that operate with heavy fuels such as fuel oil or coal and that in this way, they are seeking to displace cheaper and cleaner plants through a pretext that they are implementing through this agreement, ”he indicated.

The participation of renewable energy In the market it is limited without offering a substantive legal, technical, economic or health reason, accused the official AMDEE spokesperson.

“It seems like another way of trying to limit competition in Mexico and to be able allow CFE to have a broader participation artificially. What we are seeing is that they are going to displace that demand (for energy) in favor of plants of the Federal Electricity Commission ”, he added.

Julio Valle emphasized that the agreement published by Cenace in the midst of a health emergency by Covid-19, reduces the possibility of generating cheaper and cleaner energy that contributes to reducing air pollution to improve the health conditions of those who become infected with coronavirus.

Also, he said, uncertainty increases among investors, which could lead to a more adverse scenario to face the crisis caused by the epidemic.

“The worst thing is that during a crisis like the one we are experiencing, instead of implementing or prosecuting measures that promote trust, it is generating more uncertainty and a more adverse outlook in the face of the economic recovery that is already complicated in itself, “he said.

The AMDEE spokesperson announced that they will evaluate the legal scope of the Cenace agreement with organisms such as the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), the Independent Market Monitor, and the Federal Commission on Economic Competition (Cofece).

