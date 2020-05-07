May 7, 2020 | 5:00 am

The Federal Electricity Commission has not yet presented its financial report, but it will surely reflect a less favorable period, compared to 2019. The situation and recent legislative changes will test the company’s ability to adapt to meet future demand for electric power in Mexico.

“CFE will not go bankrupt, but the economic crisis and COVID-19 will cause short-term damage, more evident in sales to the industrial sector, although sales to residential will increase,” said René Narváez, specialist in the market. electric.

In addition to the effects of the pandemic, the report to the first quarter of 2020 could present considerable losses, due to the fact that the company made movements last year that increased its committed liabilities for loans.

“Production fell, they are not dispatching them, and on top of that they are spending on the maintenance of the network,” said Ricardo Granados, analyst of regulated markets at the Ombudsman Energía México.

The Productive Infrastructure Investment Projects with Deferred Record in Public Expenditure and other credits also add to documented debts until 2049, which forces the company to pay interest continuously to prevent the debt from increasing.

Granados also noted that because CFE’s basic supply has not been sufficiently disaggregated, it ends up paying a very large proportion of the income adequacy guarantee.

“They are pulling each other’s blanket between (CFE) generation and (CFE) basic supply trying to cover their obligations. So it is normal that they have not granted waivers at that juncture. “

In the last report of last year, the company revealed a liability of 1,500 million pesos and an asset of 2,100 million pesos. The liability that usually receives the most attention is employment, but CFE has other diversified liabilities, many of which increased their burden due to movements in the exchange rate.

Narváez stressed that CFE has an assured flow and a structure very different from that of Pemex, which allows it to have a better financial situation. As of the last quarter of 2019, the company registered accumulated income of 575,000 million pesos, an increase of 5% compared to 2018.

The first year in charge of Manuel Bartlett also saw a growth of 520% ​​in the heading of “short-term lease liabilities”, to reach 194,000 million pesos.

Management’s vision, which calls for “disadvantageous” conditions for CFE, and the actions that have been taken to establish barriers to entry, could be one of the most recent reasons why the company has not developed the necessary qualities to face the free competition.

Granados noted that Cenace’s annual document on the plans for network expansion admits potential crises due to the lack of budget exercise for works that have been identified for years.

CFE does not have the financial capacity to take over the expansion of the network and generation that Mexico needs in the coming years, Granados said.

The expert pointed out that unforeseen elements such as a growing adoption of electrical technology in vehicles could increase consumption in such a way that the national system could collapse. “CFE seems to be pulling for its mill and will improvise if needs change,” he warned.