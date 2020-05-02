For May, the electricity rates to be applied by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) at an industrial level register a monthly decrease of 3 percent, their biggest drop since December 2018. Read: Morena to opposition: if they refuse to legislate, don’t cry then

Considering the Great Demand in Medium Tension Time (GDMTH) rate -used by manufacturing companies, maquiladoras, hotels and hospitals- in the North Gulf area, which encompasses Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, it was an average of 1.9592 pesos per kilowatt hour (KW / h), a fall of 6.13 cents, compared to April.

Industrial light falls 3% in May. Photo: Agencia Reforma

The Industrial Demand in Subtransmission (DIST) rate -which applies to companies that require energy with a higher voltage, such as automobile manufacturers, steel mills, stained glass and cement companies- presented a monthly reduction of 2.95 percent, reaching 1.8543 pesos per kilowatt hour.

Roger González, president of the Energy Commission of the Business Coordinating Council, highlighted in a virtual conference that despite the drop in the prices of natural gas and other fuels, this drop has not been reflected in industrial electricity rates.

Federico Muciño, a partner at consulting firm Epscon, considered that this is because the electricity rates calculated by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) for CFE do not reflect the company’s actual costs.

“Although it is the most important variation, this change does not represent a change or a difference from what has been done since December 2018, when the CRE methodology for calculating rates was adjusted and has practically remained stable since then, “said Muciño.

The economic reality of the variables that influence or should influence electricity rates is definitely not reflected. “

In March, the average price of Henry Hub natural gas in the United States was 19 percent lower than that recorded in December 2019.

In its annual comparison, the GDMTH rate registered a decrease of 3 percent and the DIST of 3.2 percent.

For Jalisco and Valle de México, the GDMTH rate registered a decrease of 3.3 and 3.2 percent on a monthly basis, while DIST fell 4.1 and 3.2 percent, respectively.

