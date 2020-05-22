National Action Legislators asked the director of the Federal Electricity Commission, Manuel Bartlett, that the collection of electric power service be applied at the cheapest rate and suspend cuts for non-payment, in order to support millions of homes. Read: At risk, 49% of Mexico’s employment by Covid: Cepal

By means of a letter sent to Bartlett, the PAN deputies report that users are reporting increases in their receipts that, they say, do not correspond to the context of the crisis generated by the Covid-19 epidemic.

“The economy in homes and companies in Mexico is going through a difficult situation, so we appeal to their sensitivity and solidarity, as well as their social responsibility, to request, in coordination with the responsible authorities, to adapt the collection of electric energy service to households to apply only the lowest rate to all consumption ranges, thus avoiding increases.

“Producing electricity with the cheapest generation options, in such a way that costs for CFE are reduced and that the adjustment in the collection of electric energy service does not affect the finances of the Commission,” said the PAN faction.

He also asked to facilitate the installation and connection of solar panels in homes to increase their generation capacity; and open the option of temporarily suspending the cut of the electric power service to all households, granting an extension for payment.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico and the measures taken by the Government to prevent the spread of contagion, together with the world economic situation, configure an environment of great economic and social difficulty for the country, families and Mexican companies. ”

“In addition to this, citizens have reported that, in their electric energy bills, issued by the institution that you head, there are increases that are incomprehensible in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the legislators remarked to ask the Bartlett to support the Mexican economy.

