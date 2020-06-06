Related news

The investment industry in Spain It takes a step forward to place sustainable strategies as the fundamental axis of the sector. CFA Society Spain, the local branch of the CFA Institute, has announced this Thursday the creation of its new sustainability committee, made up of eight members.

These eight members come from Banco Santander, BBVA, Bankia, Robeco, PwC, Impact Bridge and Elona Capital. Their objective will be to promote sustainable investment in the Spanish financial industry, something for which they will have the greatest interest that these strategies have generated in the heat of the coronavirus crisis.

In addition, this initiative is part of the work of the CFA Institute on an international scale to develop a standard on investment products with criteria of environmental, social and governance sustainability (ESG). The objective of this unification would be, according to the institution, “to facilitate investment managers better communication and their clients, better understand the nature and characteristics of ESG funds and investment strategies.”

Committee members

In this context, CFA Society Spain has constituted two working groups within the newly created committee to develop analysis and financial education projects in sustainability. This group includes the names of Ana Claver Gaviña (Robeco), Cristina Rodríguez Iza (Santander AM), Augusto Caro (Bankia AM), Alberto Estévez Ollero (Santander AM), Iñigo Serrats (Impact Bridge), Regina Gil Hernández (BBVA ), Juan Elorduy (Elona Capital) and Pablo Bascones (PwC).

The president of CFA Society Spain, Enrique Marazuela, has underlined that the creation of this committee “is one more step in our will so that the ESG criteria reach the necessary relevance in the decision-making of investment professionals”. The president of the new committee, Ana Claver, has highlighted the will to “take a new step forward and help promote implantation of ESG investment in Spanish industry ”.