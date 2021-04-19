CF Vimenor wins 0-2 at the SD Textil Escudo stadium

04/18/2021 at 10:55 PM CEST

The Vimenor won the Textile Shield 0-2 during the match held this Sunday at the Municipal of Cabezón. The SD Textile Shield wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the UC Cartes by a score of 3-1. Regarding the visiting team, the CF Vimenor came from beating 3-0 at home at Atlético Albericia in the last match played. After the scoreboard, the Cabezonense team is third at the end of the match, while the Vimenor is second.

The game started in an excellent way for him CF Vimenor, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Jorge Somavilla shortly after the start of the game, specifically in minute 5. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

In the second half luck came for the visiting team, who increased their scoring account with respect to their rival with a goal of Ruizca at 56 minutes, concluding the confrontation with the score of 0-2.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Textile Shield who entered the game were Berto, Tobar, Manu Y Mario replacing Tato, Ok, David Y Spout, while changes in the Vimenor They were Sergio, David, Mario Alejandro Y From Cos, who entered to replace Mantilla, Vitali, Jorge Somavilla Y David rionda.

The referee showed five yellow cards. Locals saw four of them (David, Saint Emeterio, Bruno Y Manu) and those of the visiting team saw a card, specifically Ruizca.

With this result, the Textile Shield remains with 33 points and the Vimenor it rises to 38 points.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of the Third Division: SD Textile Shield will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Selaya away from home, while the CF Vimenor will play in his fief against him Samano.

Data sheetSD Textile Shield:Rivero, Guijarro, Marquitos, Bruno, San Emeterio, Edgar, Cano (Mario, min.75), Tato (Berto, min.45), Héctor, David (Manu, min.61) and Valen (Tobar, min.61)CF Vimenor:Marcos, Estrada, Ruizca, Alvaro, David Rionda (De Cos, min.80), Noreña, Javi Conde, Tresgallo, Mantilla (Sergio, min.51), Vitali (David, min.76) and Jorge Somavilla (Mario Alejandro, min.80)Stadium:Municipal of CabezónGoals:Jorge Somavilla (0-1, min. 5) and Ruizca (0-2, min. 56)