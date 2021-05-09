CF Vimenor scores three points after passing over SD Textil Escudo (4-1)

05/09/2021 at 9:11 PM CEST

The Vimenor showed his best version after thrashing 4-1 at Textile Shield during the match played in The window this Sunday. The CF Vimenor He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Samano in his stadium (2-0) and the other in front of SD Textile Shield away from home (0-2) and at the moment had a streak of three consecutive victories. Regarding the visiting team, the SD Textile Shield reaped a tie to one against the Selaya, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this result, the Cantabrian team is first, while the SD Textile Shield it is fourth after the end of the game.

The first half of the game started in a favorable way for him CF Vimenor, which kicked off in The window thanks to a goal from Berto Revilla at minute 10. But later the SD Textile Shield at 38 minutes he reacted and equalized the contest by means of a goal from David, thus ending the first half with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

The second half of the confrontation started in an unbeatable way for the Cantabrian team, who took advantage of the play to cross the net of their rival through a goal from Jorge Somavilla at 54 minutes. After a new play, the score for the local team increased in minute 59 with another Jorge Somavilla, thus achieving a double. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team, which increased distances establishing the 4-1 by means of a goal of From Cos in the 73rd minute, concluding the match with a final score of 4-1.

During the match, both coaches exhausted all their changes. By the Vimenor they entered from the bench Estrada, Sergio, Mario R., David Y Alvaro replacing Lines, Mantilla, Borbolla, Vitali Y Berto Revilla, while changes by the Textile Shield They were Antonio Lopez, Edgar, Bruno, Manu Y Christian, which entered through Marquitos, Hector, Rivero, Spout Y Tobar.

The referee admonished Noreña by the Vimenor already Marquitos, Hector Y Pebble by the Cabezonense team.

With this result, the Vimenor is left with 44 points and Textile Shield with 34 points.

The next round of the Second Phase of the Third Division will face the CF Vimenor at home against Samano, Meanwhile he SD Textile Shield will face in his fief in front of the Selaya.

Data sheetCF Vimenor:Marcos, Ruizca, Berto Revilla (Alvaro, min.75), Mantilla (Sergio, min.45), Noreña, Tresgallo, Borbolla (Mario R., min.45), Jorge Somavilla, Lines (Estrada, min.45), Vitali (David, min.74) and De CosSD Textile Shield:Berto, Valen, Rivero (Bruno, min.63), Cano (Manu, min.72), David, Héctor (Edgar, min.63), Guijarro, San Emeterio, Marquitos (Antonio López, min.63), Iñaki and Tobar (Cristian, min.77)Stadium:The windowGoals:Berto Revilla (1-0, min. 10), David (1-1, min. 38), Jorge Somavilla (2-1, min. 54), Jorge Somavilla (3-1, min. 59) and De Cos ( 4-1, min. 73)