CF Pobla de Mafumet takes the victory after beating Figueres 0-2

05/29/2021 at 9:15 PM CEST

The Pobla de Mafumet played and won 0-2 as a visitor last Saturday’s game in the Municipal of Vilatenim. The Figueres He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel played against the Santfeliuenc. On the part of the visiting team, the CF Pobla de Mafumet won in their stadium 4-2 their last match in the competition against the At. Horta. Thanks to this result, the pobletano team is first, while the Figueres he is fourth at the end of the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

The second part of the confrontation started in an excellent way for the CF Pobla de Mafumet, which debuted its scoreboard thanks to a goal from Carlos in the 51st minute. After a new play the score of the pobletano team increased, which distanced itself by establishing the 0-2 through a goal of Gomez in minute 71, concluding the match with a final score of 0-2.

With this result, the Figueres he gets 32 points and the Pobla de Mafumet achieves 42 points after winning the match.

The next round of the Second Phase of the Third Division will face the Figueres away from home against him Mountain, Meanwhile he CF Pobla de Mafumet will face in his fief before the Sants.

Data sheetFigueres:Andrés, Treviño, Gallo, Uri Ayala, Iván Vidal, Ousman, Marc Granero (Pepu, min.74), Daniel, Bastidas, Pol Gómez y Blanco (Maureta, min.74)CF Pobla de Mafumet:Cristian, Dani Argilaga, Sanz, Albert Miravent, Molina Guerrero, Koucha Karim, Ivan De La Peña, Jordi Oribe, Marc Alvarez, Carlos and CubellsStadium:Municipal of VilatenimGoals:Carlos (0-1, min. 51) and Gómez (0-2, min. 71)