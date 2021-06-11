CF Pobla de Mafumet defends his leadership against CF Peralada

06/11/2021 at 5:30 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 5:30 p.m. the match of the final day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Peralada and to Pobla de Mafumet in the Municipal of Peralada.

The CF Peralada will try to score a victory in the competition after winning the last two matches against the Santfeliuenc at home and against Joined Esportiva Valls in their stadium by 0-3 and 2-1, respectively. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in five of the nine games played so far with a figure of 31 goals for and 27 against.

Regarding visitors, the CF Pobla de Mafumet he was defeated by 1-2 in the last match he played against the Sants, so that a triumph over the CF Peralada It would help you improve your track record in competition. Of the nine games he has played this season in the Second Phase of the Third Division, the CF Pobla de Mafumet he has won five of them with a balance of 43 goals scored against 37 conceded.

In reference to the results as a local, the CF Peralada has won four times in four games played so far, figures that speak quite well of the whole of Albert Carbo when he plays at home. At the exits, the CF Pobla de Mafumet They have won once and lost twice in their four games played, which means that they will have to put a lot of effort into their visit to the stadium. CF Peralada if you want to improve these figures.

The rivals had already met before in the Municipal of Peralada and the balance is one defeat and two draws in favor of the CF Peralada. In addition, the visitors do not lose in their last three visits to the stadium of the Peralada. The last time they faced the Peralada and the Pobla de Mafumet in this tournament it was in February 2020 and the match concluded with a score of 1-2 in favor of Peralada.

Currently, the teams are tied at 42 points in the classification of the Second Phase of Third Division, so this match could change their places in the table. The home team is second, while the visiting team is currently in first place.