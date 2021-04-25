CF Pobla de Mafumet beat Figueres 2-1 at Municipal Pobla de Mafumet

04/25/2021 at 3:23 PM CEST

The Figueres failed to prevail over Pobla de Mafumet, who won 2-1 during the match held this Sunday in the Municipal Pobla de Mafumet. The CF Pobla de Mafumet came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match held against the At. Horta. Regarding the visiting team, the Figueres had to settle for a zero draw against the Santfeliuenc. With this defeat the Figueres was placed in fourth position at the end of the match, while the CF Pobla de Mafumet is first.

The first part of the match started in an unbeatable way for the local team, who opened the scoring with a goal from Gomez in the 28th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-0.

In the second half the Figuerense team scored a goal, which put the tables through a goal of Ivan Vidal at 58 minutes. The pobletano team went ahead with a goal from Dani Argilaga on the verge of the end, at 90, thus ending the confrontation with a final score of 2-1.

The technician of the Pobla de Mafumet, Dani Vidal, gave entry to the field to Carlos, Guiu, Bruno Lorente Y Guillem Martinez replacing Gomez, Cubells, Jordi Oribe Y Koucha karim, while on the part of the Figueres, Albert Parés replaced Valverde Da Silva, Gabri Vidal Y Rooster for Marc medina, Ivan Vidal Y Marc Barn.

At the moment, the Pobla de Mafumet is left with 33 points and the Figueres with 25 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Sants, Meanwhile he Figueres will play against him Mountain.

Data sheetCF Pobla de Mafumet:Cristian, Alavedra, Ivan De La Peña, Dani Argilaga, Cubells (Guiu, min.70), Marc Alvarez, Koucha Karim (Guillem Martinez, min.70), Sanz, Jordi Oribe (Bruno Lorente, min.70), Robledo and Gómez (Carlos, min.57)Figueres:Andrés, Uri Ayala, Coto, Bastidas, Marc Granero (Gallo, min.79), Pol Gómez, Daniel, Treviño, Pepu, Ousman and Iván Vidal (Gabri Vidal, min.79)Stadium:Municipal Pobla de MafumetGoals:Gómez (1-0, min. 28), Iván Vidal (1-1, min. 58) and Dani Argilaga (2-1, min. 90)