CF Peralada gets a draw against Unió Esportiva Valls (1-1)

04/25/2021 at 9:38 PM CEST

The Joined Esportiva and the Peralada tied one in the match held this Sunday in the Camp del Vilar. The Joined Esportiva Valls He faced the duel with the intention of adding more points to his scoreboard after drawing 0-0 in the last duel played against the Sants. For his part, CF Peralada He came from beating 2-0 in his fiefdom at Equalizer in the last match played. After the result obtained, the Vallense team was placed in seventh position, while the Peralada, for his part, is second at the end of the game.

The first part of the confrontation started in a positive way for the visiting team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Ritxi in minute 25, ending the first half with a 0-1 in the light.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the Vallense team, which put the tables with a goal of Cesc Martinez near the conclusion, in 89, thus ending the match with a final score of 1-1.

It was a game with several movements on the benches. The Peralada gave entrance to Adrià Casanova, Font serrano, Dalmau martinez Y Quadri for Hwang, Hill, Cunill Y Ritxi and by the Joined Esportiva it was replaced Fabra, Sergio, Gesti, Cesc Martinez Y Chiri for More than, Flat, Miranda, Sergi Y Cheikh saad.

The referee gave a yellow card to Estivill, Miranda, Cesc Martinez Y Chiri by the local team already Ritxi Y Font serrano by the Pereladense team.

At the moment, the Joined Esportiva gets 19 points and the Peralada with 30 points.

On the next day of the competition the Joined Esportiva Valls will play against him Banyoles at home, while the CF Peralada will face in his stadium against Santfeliuenc.

Data sheetJoined Esportiva Valls:Aguera, Erik, Guasch, Plana (Sergio, min.46), Cheikh Saad (Chiri, min.73), Miranda (Gesti, min.60), Estivill, Masqué (Fabra, min.46), Ruiz, Batista and Sergi (Cesc Martinez, min.60)CF Peralada:David Aroca, Carles Puig, Sergio Romero, Micaló, Colina (Font Serrano, min.79), Eric, Josu, Ritxi (Quadri, min.87), Cunill (Dalmau Martinez, min.79), Hwang (Adrià Casanova, min .58) and DiounkouStadium:Camp del VilarGoals:Ritxi (0-1, min. 25) and Cesc Martinez (1-1, min. 89)