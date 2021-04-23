CF Intercity receives Alzira

04/23/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the fourth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Intercity and to Alzira in the Poliesportiu de Sant Joan.

The CF Intercity faces with reinforced spirits the meeting of the fourth day to channel a winning streak after defeating the Stem in the Ciutat Esportiva Pamesa Ceràmica by 1-2, with so many of Alvaro Perez Y Jose Garcia. In addition, the locals have won in one of the three games played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with a streak of 32 goals in favor and nine against.

On the visitors’ side, the Alzira won in front of Eldense at home 2-1 and previously he had also done it out of his field against him Elche Ilicitano by 1-2, so he tries to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the CF Intercity. To date, of the three games the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won two of them with a balance of 33 goals scored against 14 conceded.

Regarding the results as a local, the CF Intercity they tied in the only match of the Second Phase of the Third Division that has played in their stadium. At home, the Alzira he took the victory in his only away commitment.

The rivals had already met before in the Poliesportiu de Sant Joan and the balance is a tie in favor of CF Intercity. The last time they played the Intercity and the Alzira In this competition it was in December 2019 and the match ended with a 3-3 draw.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that both teams are separated by three points in favor of the Alzira. The CF Intercity He arrives at the meeting with 42 points in his locker and occupying the second place before the game. For his part, Alzira it has 45 points and occupies the third position in the classification.