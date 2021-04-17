CF Intercity beats Roda and gets all three points (1-2)

04/17/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

The Intercity played and won 1-2 as a visitor last Saturday’s match at the Ciutat Esportiva Pamesa Ceràmica. After the result obtained, the Villarreal team is fifth, while the Intercity he is second after the end of the match.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him Stem, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Meseguer in minute 6, thus ending the first period with a 1-0 on the light.

The second half started in an unbeatable way for him CF Intercity, which tied with a bit of Alvaro Perez at 52 minutes. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Alicante team, which turned the tables on the scoreboard, achieving 1-2 thanks to a goal from Jose Garcia on the verge of the end, in the 90, concluding the confrontation with the result of 1-2.

In the match played in the Ciutat Esportiva Pamesa Ceràmica, the referee did not show any yellow card throughout the course of the duel. However, he sent off the field with a direct red card to Arthur (2 yellows), by the local team.

With this result, the Stem is left with 36 points and the Intercity it rises to 42 points.

On the next day the Stem will play against him Elche Ilicitano away from home and CF Intercity will play his match against him Alzira at home.

Data sheetStem:Zagalá, Lado, Charly (Rubio, min.62), Ramos, Borja (Arturo, min.62), Guinot, Inglada, Monroy (Gallego, min.80), Meseguer, Iker Sebastián (Luismi, min.73) and AbrahamCF Intercity:Manu Herrera, Álvaro Pérez, Marc, Peña, Juanma Ortiz, Coco, Nuñez, Martín Bellotti, Jordan, Escudero and HerreraStadium:Ciutat Esportiva Pamesa CeràmicaGoals:Meseguer (1-0, min. 6), Álvaro Pérez (1-1, min. 52) and Jose García (1-2, min. 90)