CF Intercity and Roda conclude their match at the Poliesportiu de Sant Joan without goals (0-0)

05/09/2021 at 11:59 PM CEST

The Intercity and the Stem tied at zero in the Poliesportiu de Sant Joan during their last game in the Second Phase of the Third Division that took place this Sunday. The CF Intercity He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last game played against the At. Saguntino. Regarding the visiting team, the Stem won the Eldense in his fiefdom by 2-0 and previously he also did it at home, against the Elche Ilicitano by 0-1. With this result, the Alicante team is third after the end of the match, while the Stem is fifth.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same score of 0-0.

In the second period neither the Intercity neither him Stem they managed to realize the opportunities in front of the goal and the clash ended 0-0.

The coaches of both teams decided to use all the available changes. In the Intercity they entered Martin Bellotti, Pikeman, Poveda, Luque Y Victor Banegas replacing Coconut, Squire, Pain, Aegean Y Juanma ortiz, Meanwhile he Stem gave entrance to Monroy, Arthur, Ferreres, Bouquets Y Marti Prera for Charly, Ortega, Iker Sebastian, Marc Cosme Y Abraham.

The referee decided to caution three players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Aegean Y Luque and by the Stem admonished Txema.

With this result, the Intercity is left with 44 points and Stem with 43 points.

Data sheetCF Intercity:Manu Herrera, Herrera, Jose García, Escudero (Piquero, min.46), Egea (Luque, min.67), Peña (Poveda, min.67), Coco (Martín Bellotti, min.8), Juanma Ortiz (Víctor Banegas , min.72), Nuñez, Marc and David TorresStem:Richi, Ortega (Arturo, min.65), Gallego, Charly (Monroy, min.57), Luismi, Inglada, Txema, Meseguer, Abraham (Marti Prera, min.80), Iker Sebastián (Ferreres, min.65) and Marc Cosme (Ramos, min. 80)Stadium:Poliesportiu de Sant JoanGoals:0-0