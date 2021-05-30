CF Fuenlabrada wins 1-2 at Albacete’s home

05/30/2021 at 8:39 PM CEST

The Albacete and the Fuenlabrada They ended their participation in the Second Division with a result of 1-2 and a victory for the Fuenlabran team. The Albacete He approached the game with the intention of recovering his score in the classification after losing the last game against the Las Palmas by a score of 3-2. Regarding the visiting team, the CF Fuenlabrada had to settle for a zero draw against him Real Sporting. After the match held this Sunday the local team remained in twenty-second place, while the CF Fuenlabrada is tenth at the end of the game.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him CF Fuenlabrada, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Borja Garcés, concluding the first half with the result of 0-1.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the Fuenlabrada team, who put more land in between by means of a new goal from Borja Garcés, thus achieving a double at 60 minutes. However, the Albacete team in the 67th minute cut distances with a goal from Emiliano gomez, ending the confrontation with a score of 1-2 on the scoreboard.

The technician of the Albacete, Francisco Noguerol, gave entry to the field to Diamanka, Alvaro Pena, Alfredo Ortuño Y Cédric Wilfred Teguia replacing Daniel Torres placeholder image, Alberto Benito, Tana Y Emiliano gomez, while on the part of the Fuenlabrada, Jose Luis Oltra replaced Juanma Marrero placeholder image, Franchu, Damian Y Javi espinosa for Aldair Fuentes, Alex Mula, Cristobal Y Borja Garcés.

The referee showed three yellow cards to the Fuenlabrada (Juanma Marrero placeholder image, Adrian Dieguez Y Rosic dragan), while the home team did not see any.

With this season-ending defeat, the Albacete it was located in the twenty-second position of the table with 38 points, occupying a place of descent to Second B. CF Fuenlabrada, meanwhile, he stayed in tenth place with 54 points at the end of the game.

Data sheetAlbacete:Bernabé, Carlos Isaac, Flavien-Enzo Boyomo, Javier Jiménez, Diego Caballo Alonso, Alberto Benito (Álvaro Peña, min.59), Manuel Fuster, Jean Mvondo, Daniel Torres (Diamanka, min.59), Tana (Alfredo Ortuño, min. .68) and Emiliano Gómez (Cédric Wilfred Teguia, min.69)CF Fuenlabrada:Rosic Dragan, Soti, Ruben Pulido, Adrián Diéguez, Pol Valentín, Álex Mula (Franchu, min.72), Jano, Cristobal (Damian, min.83), Salvador, Aldair Fuentes (Juanma Marrero, min.59) and Borja Garcés (Javi Espinosa, min.83)Stadium:Carlos BelmonteGoals:Borja Garcés (0-1, min. 44), Borja Garcés (0-2, min. 60) and Emiliano Gómez (1-2, min. 67)