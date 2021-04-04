CF Fuenlabrada receives Real Zaragoza in their fiefdom

04/04/2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

Next Monday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-third day of the Second Division will be played, which will measure Fuenlabrada and to Saragossa in it Fernando Torres Stadium.

The CF Fuenlabrada reaches the thirty-third day with the intention of recovering points after having lost his last game against him Spanish by a score of 4-0. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won in nine of the 32 games played so far in the Second Division, with a streak of 36 goals in favor and 36 against.

For his part, Real Zaragoza had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Cartagena during his last game, so he will try to keep adding points to his leaderboard against CF Fuenlabrada. To date, of the 32 games the team has played in the Second Division, it has won nine of them with a balance of 26 goals for and 30 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the CF Fuenlabrada He has a balance of three wins, three losses and 10 draws in 16 games played at home, so he will have to defend his door very well if he does not want to lose more points in the championship. At home, the Real Zaragoza He has a record of two wins, 11 losses and three draws in 16 games he has played so far, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium. CF Fuenlabrada if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of CF FuenlabradaIn fact, the numbers show a victory for the local team. The last confrontation between the Fuenlabrada and the Saragossa This tournament was played in December 2020 and ended with a 1-0 result for the visitors.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by seven points in favor of the CF Fuenlabrada. The CF Fuenlabrada He arrives at the meeting with 42 points in his locker and occupying eleventh place before the game. For their part, the visitors are in sixteenth position with 35 points.