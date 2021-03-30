CF Fuenlabrada get the three points at home after passing over Mallorca (4-1)

03/29/2021

On at 23:34 CEST

The Fuenlabrada signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Majorca during the match played in the Fernando Torres Stadium this Monday, which ended with a score of 4-1. The CF Fuenlabrada came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning at home by a score of 0-2 at Leganes. Regarding the visiting team, the Majorca did not pass the tables with a score of 0-0 against the Real Oviedo. With this good result, the Majorca is second at the end of the game, while the Fuenlabrada is ninth.

The first part of the confrontation started in a positive way for him CF Fuenlabrada, who fired the starting gun at the Fernando Torres Stadium thanks to the goal of Pinchi at 13 minutes. The local team joined again, which increased differences establishing the 2-0 with a double goal of Pinchi in the 38th minute. After a new play the score of the Fuenlabreño team increased, which distanced itself by making it 3-0 through a goal from eleven meters from Randy nteka moments before the final whistle, at 41, concluding the first half with a 3-0 score.

In the second half luck came for him Majorca, which cut distances in the light thanks to a bit of Jordi Mboula at 56 minutes. But later the Fuenlabreño team increased the score in the 73rd minute with a goal from Pathe ciss, ending the duel with the result of 4-1.

During the match changes were made to both teams. The players of the Fuenlabrada who entered the game were Mikel Iribas, Pathe ciss, Alex Mula, Aldair Fuentes and Adrian Dieguez replacing Borja Garcés, Janus, Javi espinosa, Pinchi and Cristobal Marquez, while changes in the Majorca They were Alvaro Gimenez, Fran Gamez, Murilo, Victor Mollejo and Marc cardona, who entered to supply Aleix febas, Joan Sastre, Save Seville, Jordi Mboula and Abdon.

The referee decided to caution four players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Borja Garcés, Cristobal Marquez and Pathe ciss and by the Majorca admonished Brian Cufre.

With this brilliant display the CF Fuenlabrada it rises to 42 points in the Second Division and remains in ninth place in the standings. For his part, Majorca it remains with 61 points, in a place of direct promotion to the First Division, with which it faced this thirty-first day.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Division: the Majorca will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Leganes in his fiefdom, while the CF Fuenlabrada will play against him Spanish out of home.

Data sheetCF Fuenlabrada:Manolo Reina, Joan Sastre, Raillo, Franco Russo, Oliván Martín, Iddrisu Baba, Salva Sevilla, Aleix Febas, Jordi Mboula, Dani Rodríguez, Abdón and Brian CufreMajorca:Javier Belman, Alejandro Sotillos, Ruben Pulido Penas, Juanma Marrero, Antonio Cristian, Javi Espinosa, Cristobal Marquez, Jano, Pinchi, Borja Garcés and Randy NtekaStadium:Fernando Torres StadiumGoals:Pinchi (1-0, min. 13), Pinchi (2-0, min. 38), Randy Nteka (3-0, min. 41), Jordi Mboula (3-1, min. 56) and Pathe Ciss (4 -1, min. 73)