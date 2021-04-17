CF Fuenlabrada and Sabadell draw at the Fernando Torres Stadium (2-2)

04/16/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

The Fuenlabrada and the Sabadell tied at two in the match held this Friday in the Fernando Torres Stadium. The CF Fuenlabrada He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last duel held against the SD Ponferradina. For his part, Sabadell had to settle for a draw to one against the Cartagena. After the score, the local team was in thirteenth position, while the Sabadell he stayed in twenty-first place at the end of the game.

The game started in a positive way for the Sabadell team, who premiered the light with a goal of Josu Ozkoidi in the 18th minute, thus ending the first half with a 0-1 score.

The second half started in a favorable way for him CF Fuenlabrada, who put the tie with a goal from Borja Garcés a few minutes into the second half, specifically in minute 49. The local team joined again, coming back thanks to a goal from Randy nteka in the 67th minute. The visiting team tied thanks to an own goal from Cristobal Marquez in the 71st minute, concluding the match with the result 2-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the CF Fuenlabrada gave entrance to Aboubakary Kante, Pol Valentin Y Aldair Fuentes for Alex Mula, savior Y Randy nteka, Meanwhile he Sabadell gave entrance to Adri caves, Victor Garcia, Juan Hernandez, Nestor Querol Y Alvaro Vazquez for Xavi Boniquet, Pedro Capo, Heber Pena, Gorka Guruzeta and Iker Undabarrena.

The referee showed a yellow card to Fuenlabrada (Juanma Marrero placeholder image), while the visiting team did not see any.

After this tie at the end of the match, the CF Fuenlabrada it was located in the thirteenth position of the table with 44 points. For his part, Sabadell with this point he got twenty-first place with 34 points, occupying a relegation place to Second B at the end of the match.

On the next day the CF Fuenlabrada will play against him Malaga at home and the Sabadell will play his match against him Majorca in his fiefdom.

Data sheetCF Fuenlabrada:Javier Belman, Alejandro Sotillos, Ruben Pulido Penas, Juanma Marrero, Antonio Cristian, Álex Mula (Aboubakary Kante, min.72), Cristobal Marquez, Pathe Ciss, Salvador (Pol Valentín, min.76), Borja Garcés and Randy Nteka (Aldair Sources, min.84)Sabadell:Ian Mackay, Oscar Rubio, Juan Ibiza, Pedro Capo (Víctor García, min.61), Josu Ozkoidi, Iker Undabarrena (Álvaro Vázquez, min.85), Grego Sierra, Xavi Boniquet (Adri Cuevas, min.46), Gorka Guruzeta (Nestor Querol, min.72), Heber Pena (Juan Hernández, min.61) and StoichkovStadium:Fernando Torres StadiumGoals:Josu Ozkoidi (0-1, min. 18), Borja Garcés (1-1, min. 49), Randy Nteka (2-1, min. 67) and Cristobal Marquez (2-2, min. 71)