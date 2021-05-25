CF Fuenlabrada and Real Sporting conclude their match at the Fernando Torres Stadium without goals (0-0)

05/24/2021

On 05/25/2021 at 00:27 CEST

The Fuenlabrada and the Sporting tied at zero in the match held this Monday in the Fernando Torres Stadium. The CF Fuenlabrada wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Logroñés by a score of 1-0, accumulating a total of three consecutive defeats in the competition. Regarding the visiting team, the Real Sporting won in their stadium 1-0 their last match in the competition against the The palms. With this score, the Fuenlabreño team was in thirteenth position, while the Sporting, for his part, is seventh at the end of the game.

During the first period of the game none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the CF Fuenlabrada gave entrance to Franchu, Borja Garcés, Soti, Javi espinosa Y Aldair Fuentes for savior, Aboubakary Kante, Mikel Iribas, Alex Mula Y Randy nteka, Meanwhile he Sporting gave entrance to Gaspar fields Y Victor Campuzano Bonilla for Aitor Y Javi fire.

The referee admonished savior Y Adrian Dieguez by the Fuenlabrada already Aitor Y Manu Garcia by the team from Gijón.

After finishing the duel with this tie, the Real Sporting he ranked seventh in the table with 65 points. For his part, CF Fuenlabrada With this point achieved, he reached thirteenth place with 51 points after the game.

The next day the Fuenlabreño team will play away from home against the Albacete, Meanwhile he Real Sporting will seek the triumph in his fief before him Almeria.

Data sheetCF Fuenlabrada:Diego Marino, Bogdan Milovanov, Borja López, Jean-Sylvain Babin, Saúl García, Javi Fuego, José Gragera, Pedro Díaz, Manu García, Aitor and Uros DjurdjevicReal Sporting:Javier Belman, Mikel Iribas, Ruben Pulido, Adrián Diéguez, Pol Valentín, Salvador, Jano, Cristobal, Randy Nteka, Álex Mula and Aboubakary KanteStadium:Fernando Torres StadiumGoals:0-0