CF Épila welcomes San Juan to its fiefdom

04/02/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

Next Friday at 12:00, the Epila and the San Juan in the second day of the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The CF Épila arrives with enthusiasm for the second day after having won the Fraga in The Estacada by 0-2, with so many of Luis Costa and Hamza bouayadi.

Regarding the visiting squad, the San Juan suffered a defeat against Sariñena in the last match (0-3), so that a win against CF Épila it would help him improve his record in the championship.

Analyzing the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division we can see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of 29 points with respect to CF Épila. The CF Épila He arrives at the meeting with 29 points in his locker and occupying the third place before the game. For their part, the visitors have zero points and occupy the twelfth position in the tournament.