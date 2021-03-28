CF Épila keeps the three points after winning 0-2 at Fraga

03/28/2021 at 9:45 PM CEST

The Epila he won in the fiefdom of Fraga by 0-2 the duel that began its journey in the Second Phase of the Third Division, held this Sunday in The Estacada. After the game, the CF Épila It is third with three points and the fragatino team tenth without points at the end of the game.

The first half of the game started in an excellent way for him CF Épila, which premiered the light with a goal from Luis Costa in minute 31, ending the first half with the score of 0-1.

After the break, in the second period came the goal for the visiting team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival with a goal of Hamza bouayadi in minute 56, thus ending the confrontation with the result of 0-2.

The technician of the Fraga, Miguel Angel Rubio, gave entry to the field to Pirla, Knocker and Bempong replacing Taberner, Cabistan and Alexis, while on the part of the Epila, Juan Carlos Remiro replaced Obey, Phallus and Esteire by Luis Costa, frames and Gonzalez.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card. He showed three yellow cards to Cabistan, Daniel Castilla and Marcel ormo, of the Fraga and two to Gil and Valero of the Epila.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Fraga will play his match against him Robres out of home. For his part, CF Épila will play in his fief his match against him San Juan.

Data sheetFraga:Marc, Romero, Genis Serra Gili, Marcel Ormo, Daniel Castilla, Ricart, Alexis (Bempong, min.71), Cabistan (Aldabo, min.59), Taberner (Pirla, min.59), Rodriguez and JuwaraCF Épila:Moreno, Gonzalez (Esteire, min.75), Iván Garrido, Gil, Pablo Rupérez, Berdún, Hamza Bouayadi, Luis Costa (Obere, min.70), Pablo Roncal, Marcos (Falo, min.70) and ValeroStadium:The EstacadaGoals:Luis Costa (0-1, min. 31) and Hamza Bouayadi (0-2, min. 56)