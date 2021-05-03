CF Épila and CD Cariñena sign a goalless draw (0-0)

05/02/2021 at 10:28 PM CEST

The Epila and the Carignan they tied at zero in the meeting held this Sunday. The CF Épila came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match held against the Tamarite. Regarding the visiting team, the CD Cariñena reaped a tie to one against the Robres, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. With this marker, the Epilense team was placed in second position, while the Carignan, meanwhile, is fifth at the end of the game.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the result 0-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the CF Épila gave entrance to Esteire, Turrubia Y Bouasri for Ivan garrido, Phallus Y frames, Meanwhile he Carignan gave entrance to Castile Y Alcantara for Sidy sow Y Lazarus.

The referee admonished Phallus by the Epila already Marin, Cuts Y Monge by the cariñenense team.

With this result, the Epila he gets 40 points and the Carignan with 34 points.

The next day of the competition will face the CF Épila in his feud against him Fraga, Meanwhile he CD Cariñena will face away from home against Villanueva.

Data sheetCF Épila:Fabre, Iván Garrido (Esteire, min.60), Gil, Pablo Rupérez, Obere, Hamza Bouayadi, Luis Costa, Falo (Turrubia, min.60), Pablo Roncal, Marcos (Bouasri, min.79) and ValeroCD Cariñena:Ortiz, Marin, Monge, Gomes, Barriendos, Sidy Sow (Castilla, min.66), Lázaro (Alcantara, min.80), Abreu, Marzo, Baldinho and CortesStadium:–Goals:0-0