Ceuta wins 0-1 against Xerez and becomes a Second RFEF team

06/07/2021 at 09:29 CEST

The Ceuta won the final against him Xerez, and got one of the free places in Second RFEF, after the 1-0 match on Saturday. During the semifinals of the Third Division promotion playoffs, the Xerez defeated the Salerm Puente Genil; Ceutí, for its part, managed to prevail over the Lucena City.

During the first half of the match, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the visiting team, which opened its score with a goal of Misffut moments before the final whistle, in 90, ending the match with a final result of 0-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Xerez gave entrance to Flueras, Ramon Verdu, Palaces, Javi forján Y Angel for Juanito, bald, Orihuela, Lolo garrido Y Joselito, Meanwhile he Ceuta gave entrance to Isolate for Hinojosa.

The referee decided to caution five players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Joselito, Orihuela Y Luke and by the Ceuta admonished Misffut Y Jaime Morales.

Data sheetXerez:Salvi, Joselito (Angel, min.89), Pato, Lolo Garrido (Javi Forján, min.86), Juanito (Flueras, min.65), Lucas, Gonzalo, Chuma, Rodri, Calvo (Ramon Verdú, min.65) and Orihuela (Palacios, min.65)Ceuta:Isi Jareño, Benji, Jalid, David Castro, Víctor González, Hinojosa (Aisar, min. 72), Ismael, Jaime Morales, Misffut, Reina and CapaStadium:Youth StadiumGoals:Misffut (0-1, min. 90)