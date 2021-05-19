The former Catalan president Carles puigdemont has ruled on the open crisis between Spain and Morocco ensuring that “Morocco has the right to raise the question of sovereignty“of the autonomous cities of Ceuta Melilla.

In his Twitter account, Puigdemont has said -in French- that he hopes that “the EU does not get carried away by the Spanish nationalist inflammation” and has defended that “Ceuta and Melilla are two African cities, which are part of the EU only for legacy of a colonial past that allowed Europeans to have possessions outside of Europe, “he denounced.

In addition, the former president and MEP Carles Puigdemont has defended Morocco’s “right” to raise the question of “sovereignty” and has raised the need to “create a dialogue table to resolve the conflict. A dialogue between Spain and Morocco would be necessary to address the agenda of disagreements.”