Ceuta advances the curfew to facilitate the first prayer of Ramadan

The Government of Ceuta has agreed today advance the end of the curfew by one hour night, established from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., with the intention of facilitating the first prayer in the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

As reported by the Ceuta government, as of Sunday, April 25, the curfew will be included between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. so that Muslims – who represent almost 40% of the registered population – can go to the mosque for the first prayer of the day during Ramadan.

The Official Gazette of Ceuta (BOCCE) will publish tomorrow a new decree of the president of the Autonomous City, Juan Jesús Vivas (PP), in which he agrees to bring forward the end of the curfew to 5:00 a.m. to facilitate compliance by Muslim citizens of the prayer of Al Fajr of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Al Fajr prayer is the first of the five daily prayers performed by practitioners of Islam and, in recent days, it was set minutes before six in the morning, which prevented going to the mosque for this prayer, something that is corrected with this new decree that will take effect this Sunday 25 of April.

This is the only variation of the new decree, which maintains unchanged the rest of the restrictions established by the president, specifically the perimeter closure, the limitation of meetings to a maximum of four people who do not live together in public spaces and the limitation to a third of its capacity and up to a maximum of 75 people in places of worship.