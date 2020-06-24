The comedians Miguel Céspedes and Raymond Pozzo have not been victims of discrimination, many of them like them come from below.

Today they form a tandem of the most successful artists in the Dominican Republic, but they had to fight a lot to get where they are, so listen to them say that they did not experience the rejection that many of their origin have suffered, not only in our country . « We have never had any type of rejection, » explains Pozo, who assures that no door was closed to them.

But both compadres, friends and colleagues share a story of overcoming that is what they want to show in the film they are preparing called « The Life of the Kings », whose pre-production began this Monday, with a script that David Maler has written and that Frank Perozo will direct.

Céspedes and Pozo will star in their own story, something that the cinema has done for example, the Mexican singer José José (in “Gavilán o paloma”, by Alfredo Gurola) or the American announcer Howard Stern (in “Private Parts”, by Betty Thomas).

A film that, for this reason, will treat with a soft hand some conflicting things that have happened in his career, such as his departure from Telemicro. « The gratitude we have to that company is greater, » said Miguel Céspedes, who recalls that it has never been his way to speak ill of others.

These and other statements were offered by the « Kings of humor » in a meeting with journalists that took place this Tuesday morning using the Zoom application, and in which other actors participated, such as Judith Rodríguez, Jackie Guerrido, Ramón Emilio Candelario, Evelina Rodríguez, the mentioned Perozo and Maler, as well as Zumaya Cordero, director of operations for Caribbean Cinemas, producer of the film.

The history

David Maler recalled that while filming « Colao » he had the opportunity to listen to real anecdotes told by Céspedes and Pozo, understanding that these were always humorous, even if they were not aware of it.

This is why despite the fact that like all fiction films, although based on real events, they change facts to adapt them to the plot of the film, in this case it ensures that 95 percent of what he wrote, with Junior Rosario, in the script is real.

SEARCH

The casting continues.

Currently there is a virtual open casting in search of the children who will play the comedians at that stage of their lives, for more information visit the website of www.limalimonagency.com.