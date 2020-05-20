Idol in South Korea’s Daegu United, striker will be interviewed live on LANCE’s Instagram! at 10am

O THROW! it takes a bit of football to the fans to make them miss the sport while the coronavirus pandemic calls for social isolation. The ‘From home with L!’ This Wednesday, at 10am, striker Cesinha, an idol of Daegu United in South Korean football. The player’s resume in the country is impressive. Revealed by Corinthians, Cesinha quickly became the highlight of Daegu United. Main player of access to the first division, of the Korean Cup title and top scorer, the Brazilian had his history immortalized in the club by recording his feet on a plaque in the club’s stadium.

Cesinha is an idol in Korean football (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

With visits to several clubs in Brazil, Cesinha will address issues such as his idolization in the country, the routine of Asian football during the COVID-19 pandemic and many other subjects.

The “From home with LANCE!” is a program presented exclusively through the website’s Instagram. In the home office format, our team will receive exclusive guests from different spheres, such as athletes, professionals and digital influencers, in addition to the participation of readers with live questions. In order not to be left out, follow our Instagram (@diariolance) and Twitter (@lancenet).

