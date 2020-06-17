Daniella Semaan has been in the news for the last few days, in which he enjoys his holidays with Cesc Fabregas and his family. The Lebanese model revolutionized the networks first by uploading a photo with her oldest daughter, and now the reason for talking about her is quite different. And it is that the woman of the Catalan soccer player from Monaco has generated a stream of criticism against her for another image that she has published of her vacation along with a message that has sparked controversy.

« Appreciating all the little things more than ever », Daniella Semaan wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her vacation in which she appears lying in front of a luxurious pool in the accommodation where the Fábregas family spends these days and with the sea in the background. Quickly, that phrase caused ‘sticks’ to fall on the Lebanese’s social networks, as countless users replied that what is seen in the image is not exactly «little things».

Many people have found it difficult to talk about « little things » when they are enjoying their holidays in an idyllic place, lounging on the sofas facing the pool and the sea. Hence, his publication has raised blisters on social networks: « Touch your balls. »

«Groucho already said it: life is the little things; a small yacht, a small mansion … », commented a user. « The only small thing there is at the goal … It is that even the hat is bigger than the house of many, » said another person, reproaching that there are many people having a hard time in these moments of crisis due to the coronavirus so that she calls that «little things».