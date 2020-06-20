The Forgotten Sons could ironically be forgotten. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker were taken off television on SmackDown following Ryker’s controversial comments to the #BlackLivesMatters movement.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura finally get their push

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro have replaced The Forgotten Sons in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship rivalry against The New Day. Sean Ross Sapp was the first to report on his Fightful Select patreon about how The Forgotten Sons had been buried and removed from television, due to Ryker’s political comments.

There were people behind the scenes who believed that featuring the Forgotten Sons on SmackDown programming during these difficult times would not be ideal.

Meltzer noted the following at WON:

“Nakamura and Cesaro are replacing The Forgotten Sons in a planned rivalry with The New Day.”

Jaxon Ryker’s comments

As we pointed out at the time, Jaxo Ryker attracted a lot of hatred to his people for a tweet in support of Donald Trump, and also for some tweets from the past. This caused his teammates to distance themselves but it didn’t do much good. Metlzer continued saying:

“It’s unfortunate because Jaxson Ryker’s tweets, from which both Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake distanced themselves publicly and immediately, led to all three being taken off television.”

This is undoubtedly an unfortunate situation, as people were certainly very offended, as were different superstars at Riker’s stance. Now the Forgotten Sons have lost the push that they worked for weeks.

We have to see if at any time they will be used again.

