Cesaro the most underrated wrestler in wrestling.

Cesaro is one of the most underrated fighters in wrestling. A good fighter in microphone, with a very varied arsenal of movements and that can make you jump from the 3rd rope like catching the great khali, strength and agility. It is sad that a fighter with such characteristics capable of giving good fights with all kinds of fighters is so undervalued.

The beginning.

Claudio Castagnoli who is the real name of the wrestler started to fight in Germany in an extreme wrestling wrestling company. Hay met Cris Hero, a fighter from the independent territory who also worked with the ring of honor. Hero was helping him a lot and managed to get the Swiss Claudio to get an opportunity for Ring of Honor.

Ring of Honor

I debuted in ROH from the hand of his friend Hero and together they created a tag team called King of Wrestling. Each of his fights was synonymous with entertainment, the variation of movements that the tag had was very wide and in each fight they showed off. This caught the attention of the WWE who contacted them and finally managed to sign them, making a great acquisition of two great fighters.

WWE.

In WWE they separated them and stopped being King of Wrestling to change their name Kassius Ohno Y Antonio Cesaro. Cesaro spent a short time at FCW to get him used to the American fight and before long they put him on the main roster. He entered and went directly to the title of the United States, which in the Summerslam event he did before Santino Marella. He was one of the fighters with the most future in the company. He had a fairly long reign of 239 days, with good fights against rivals like Justin Gabriel or R-Truth and his title surprisingly lost it in a weekly show against Kofi Kingston. After that great reign, many expected to see him in the maximum scene for world titles.

But that did not happen like this and this is what ended up happening …

