Cesaro beats Drew Gulak at KickOff at Wrestlemania 36

Cesaro defeats Drew Gulak in the KickOff of Wrestlemania 36. The Swiss managed to get rid of the local fighter in a very intense fight.

During the Wrestlemania Kick Off in the first part that was broadcast tonight we had the Cesaro match against Drew Gulak. Both fighters have a particular history first because in 15 years of experience in all indie companies, they had never fought against each other in an individual fight.

Secondly, because both are part of the rivalry that Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn have had that they will face tonight in the first part of Wrestlemania 36 and this fight could indicate where the shots are going tonight.

The combat has begun being dominated by Cesaro until Drew Gulak He has sent him to ringside and there he has sent him against the stairs to the ring on two occasions, which has made Gulak seem to have the fight controlled.

After returning to the ring, Cesaro has reacted and at one point in the fight he has thrown Gulak against the corner where the referee was precisely, Gulak has stopped and on the way back he has found a European uppercut and then an inverted helicopter that has given him the victory to Cesaro on behalf of three.

