Cesáreo Gámez.Source: Courtesy

The Industrial production in Mexico, it registered a catastrophic drop of 29.3 percent in April 2020, reflecting the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in this sector.

Industrial production had already shown negative signs since March 2019, but never of the magnitude of that registered in the fourth month of this year.

The contraction occurred in practically all industrial sectors, highlighting the falls in construction and manufacturing, with reductions of 38.0 and 35.3 percent, respectively.

Inside of manufacturing industry, the branches most affected were the manufacture of transport equipment, with an unusual contraction of 85.3 percent, the manufacture of machinery and equipment, which contracted by 43.3 percentage points, and the manufacture of clothing, with a drop of 77.9 percent. percent, to name just a few.

On the other hand, INEGI reported that gross fixed investment registered a fall of 11.0 percent during March 2020, being the fourteenth consecutive month in which they are recorded negative signs in this indicator.

The drop was observed in all components of investment, with the most affected being investment in machinery and equipment, with a decrease of 16.1 percent, especially imported transport equipment, which registered a decrease of 20.8 percentage points in the month reference.

Construction, for its part, registered a decrease of 7.2 percent in the third month of the year, highlighting the drop in non-residential construction, which decreased by 11.3 percent.

As expected, the fall in investment was reflected in the factor productivity. The Global Index of Labor Productivity of the Economy (IGPLE) experienced a contraction of 3.0 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

The strongest drop was observed in the secondary activities, which include mining, construction and manufacturing in its various branches. The IGPLE in the secondary sector registered a decrease of 4.1 percent in the first quarter of the year.

For its part, the IGPLE of third sector decreased 3.2 percentage points in the period. The tertiary sector includes commerce, transport, hotels, restaurants and services in general.

Specifically, productivity in construction companies decreased 5.0 percent, while wholesale trade 2.7 percent and in service companies fell 3.0 percentage points.

The drop in industrial production, investment and productivity are only some of the symptoms of the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19 in the Mexican economy. These signs will most likely increase in the following months.

If we add to this the persistence of insecurity and the growing problems of political and economic uncertainty in the country, all this will have an impact on the elections that will take place next year.

Business confidence continues to fall

The Indicators of Business Confidence (ICE) recorded a further decline in May, linking eleven consecutive months showing negative signs.

The ICE of the four sectors included (manufacturing, construction, trade and private services non-financial) showed negative signs in the fifth month of the year in all the sub-indices that compose them.

The strongest falls were observed in the opinion that if the current moment is adequate to invest and in the current economic situation of the country, compared to the one it had twelve months ago.

On the other hand, INEGI reported that the Consumer Confidence Indicators were canceled during May and June, due to the impossibility of conducting face-to-face interviews at this stage of the health emergency, so no results will be published of this survey during these two months.

The author is an economist at UANL, with a Doctorate from ITESM Graduate School of Business Administration and Management (EGADE). He is a professor at the UANL Faculty of Economics and a member of the SNI-Conacyt.

This is an opinion column. The expressions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the person who signs it and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of El Financiero.