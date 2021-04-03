Cesar Valdez scores second online save over Red Sox

The veteran Dominican pitcher, Cesar Valdez continues to add numbers on the way to consolidate a season as a starter in 2021, who has only two games from the start of the season for the Baltimore Orioles he has secured two saves over the Red Sox’s ninth.

Last Friday was the first call from Cesar Valdez to defend the crew from the Orioles over the Red Sox at the start of the series between both teams at the start of the season of MLB, who returned to repeat with rescue against the bats of the red-legged for the second afternoon in a row, taking another rescue this Saturday.

Cesar Valdez, came into play only in the ninth inning of this Saturday’s game, who faced a number of five batters (5) for the Red Sox, having a performance of a total of twenty-one (21) pitches on his arrival on the mound, adding a total of hits with thirteen (13) pitches of strike, in addition to adding a strikeout without any number of hits by opponents in his performance.

The Dominican pitcher has been called as the “stereotype breaker”, who has added great performances as a closer with the Baltimore Orioles since last season of MLB in 2020, where he made three saves, adding two at the start of his campaign in the just started season of Big leagues, showing his great worth as a veteran at 36 years of age.

The thing to “break stereotypes” mainly goes hand in hand with the reduced speed in pitches of Valdez, due to the great importance that has been given to the pitchers with a top speed to go out to save the games by their different teams, while Cesar Valdez regularly passes to pitches like speed change.

In the afternoon of this Saturday, a clear example of the low speed was seen but if effective launches of Cesar Valdez, who faced the Red Sox in the game of MLB, leaving his higher speed pitch on a two-seam straight (sinker) that reached 85 miles per hour, followed by a second pitch this time switching between 77-79 miles per hour as part of his arsenal.

Despite his great start to the season by the Baltimore Orioles at the start of the campaign MLB, Previously, directors of the organization had said that they will appeal for the versatility of the Dominican, who, although he has left great sense to be the team’s closer, could also be a wide-inning reliever, as well as even a starting pitcher, the same role as this serve with dominance in Professional Leagues of the Caribbean.

The Baltimore Orioles They managed to combine their second consecutive victory of the campaign, winning by a score of 4 runs against 2 scored by the Red Sox, a game in which pitcher Adam Plutko took the victory, in addition to the designated rescue of the hand of Cesar Valdez, also known as “five letters or the goat.”

2-0. Dub series. pic.twitter.com/GgAEN99kk3 – Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) April 3, 2021