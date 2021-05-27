César Santa Ana says goodbye to his character in Luis Miguel: the series – El Sol de México

On Sunday, May 23, the penultimate chapter of Luis Miguel: The series was released, which uncovered more problems between the singer and his manager in the 90s, Alex McCluskey. The actor César Santa Ana, in charge of giving life to the latter, said that although there were problems in his employment relationship, both he and the public can appreciate the loyalty he always maintained.

“A bit of the sincerity and commitment that he had with his artist, who was Luis Miguel. The issue of the fidelity he had with him is what people could learn from him. Because the singer repeatedly turned his back on him, and he didn’t trust what he was saying, “commented the actor.

The actor feels very grateful for having had the opportunity to participate in a story that has shed light on the life of such an important figure for Spanish music, whom he considers an artist like few others.

However, César recognizes that the absence of Luis Rey (the singer’s father, who died at the end of the first season) may have influenced so that these new chapters were not so commented on social networks, as happened in the previous installment, when each Sunday there were at least two “trending topics” related to the series.

“The event was also what Luisito Rey did. His role was also due to the father’s issue,” so that previously there would be more memes and more comments from people. “Now they also continue to talk about us, who are on this side, we are also interested in people responding to the work that has been done,” he concluded.

The last episode of Luis Miguel: the series will be available this Sunday 30 from 7:00 p.m. on Netflix.