The last goal of one of the great idols of Palmeiras turns 20 this Monday. On April 20, 2000, César Sampaio hit the target to open the scoring in a 2-2 draw against Juventude, in Caxias do Sul, for the first phase of that season’s Libertadores. It was the 25th time that the midfielder shook the net with the team’s shirt.

Marked as captain in the 1999 Libertadores conquest, the midfielder left the club in June 2000, ending a year and a half, in which he also won the Rio-São Paulo Tournament in 2000. Sampaio was already in the history of Verdão in the previous period, between 1991 and 1994, being two-time São Paulo and Brazilian champion, in 1993 and 1994, and still winning Rio-São Paulo in 1993. He has 307 games at Palmeiras, being the 29th that most played in the club.

Idol of Palmeiras, former midfielder César Sampaio scored last goal at the club 20 years ago (Djalma Vassão / LANCE! Press)

Photo: Lance!

See Palmeiras’ post on Twitter about César Sampaio’s goal 20 years ago:

Check out the technical data of the game of César Sampaio’s last goal at Palmeiras:

DATASHEET

YOUTH 2 X 2 PALM TREES

Place: Alfredo Jaconi, Caxias do Sul (RS)

Date: 4/20/2000

Referee: Antônio Pereira da Silva (GO)

Yellow cards: Alex, Agnaldo Liz and Algiers (PAL); Kiko (JUV)

Red cards: –

Goals: César Sampaio (35 ‘/ 1st Q) (0-1); Rogério (14 ‘/ 2ºT) (0-2), Maurílio (17’ / 2ºT) (1-2) and Luiz Oscar (26 ‘/ 2ºT) (2-2)

YOUTH: Wéllerson; Luiz Oscar, Adílson, Vanderlei and Kiko; Marcão, Lauro, Mabília and Wallace (Luciano Fonseca); Maurílio (Adriano) and Chris (Serginho). Coach: Flávio Campos

PALM TREES: Marcos; Rogério, Argel, Agnaldo Liz and Júnior; César Sampaio, Galeano (Tiago Silva), Alex and Pena (Asprilla); Euller and Basílio (Neném). Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

