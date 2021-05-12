César Hernández with the Indians hit his third homer of the season against the Cubs (Video)

The Venezuelan player of the Indians from Cleveland Cesar Hernandez connected the third home run of the season against the Chicago Cubs in the MLB.

The day of Tuesday featured the duel between the Cubs vs. Indians in the city of Cleveland where a player had an outstanding performance: Cesar Hernandez.

The Cubs were winning with a scoreboard 2-1 against the Indians in the bottom of the fifth inning, where the tribe had a runner at second base and it was his turn to Hernandez, who hit a wild line to right field to give the home team a 3-2 lead, representing their third homer of the season. season.

Definitely Hernandez He is one of the players who are valuable to the team and his importance is further highlighted when Francisco Lindor came out before the start of the campaign.

What was thought could affect the team’s spirits, that has not happened and hits of this nature show what I am pointing out.

While is true that Hernandez He is the team waiter, he is always aware of what happens around the field with his teammates and that motivates them to be more united, playing for the team.