César Hernández reached 60 home runs in MLB with a huge Grand Slam

At the top of the seventh episode, Cesar Hernandez visited the batter’s cage with the bases full of Indians, opportunity that he did not miss and sent her flying through center field to get a Grand Slam in the MLB.

That Grand Slam of the Venezuelan of the Indians served to discount 11-7 the board and so the Ohioans could get into the race in that game in which they fell, but also, it shows the good offensive moment that this infielder lives in the MLB 2021.

Sam Howard was a victim of Hernandez In that hit, he had an exit velocity of 101.01 miles per hour and reached 407 feet, a daunting home run for this player who has been one of the best with the wood this 2021 with the Indians.

After that Grand Slam, the Venezuelan Cesar Hernandez He has 11 home runs, 57 hits, 28 RBIs and is hitting .225 in 253 at-bats for the Indians in the Big leagues 2021.