César Hernández hit a walk-off homer against Minnesota

The Venezuelan of the Cleveland Indians, Cesar Hernandez dressed as a hero with a home run from Walk off against the Minnesota Twins in the MLB.

Hernandez has five home runs in the Big leagues with today’s one that left Minnesota stretched with a score of 5-3.

The last week has been good for the Creoles, who have homered. Such is the case of Miguel Cabrera, Ronald Acuña Jr. Gleyber Torres, Ehire Adrianza and Cesar Hernandez, who made it from Walk off in the Big leagues.

The Venezuelan did not forgive a pitch that stayed in the power zone to send it flying through the right field of the MLB. The infielder is hitting .220 with 13 RBIs for the Cleveland Indians.

Here the video of home run:

César Hernández Bandera de Venezuela hits his 5th homer of the season with WalkOff #OurCLE #TiempoExtraRD @ EsTiempoExtra # MLBVenezuela pic.twitter.com/sQlLH60e4a – Kevin Mora (@kevinmoraf) May 23, 2021

With this victory, the aborigines find themselves within a game and a half of the first position of the Central Division of the American League with a record of 24 wins and 19 setbacks in the MLB.