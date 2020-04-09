“Now more than ever we must come together as one big family,” says the CEO of NBC Universal and Telemundo Enterprises

This Wednesday April 9, César Conde, Executive President of NBC Universal and Telemundo Enterprises, surprised by publishing a video on his social networks giving “thanks”.

“At Telemundo we have told many powerful stories, but none has inspired us as much as that of the heroes who are helping our community in these difficult times. To all the doctors, nurses, small business owners, first aid personnel, all who are at the forefront of this battle: thank you… Thank you for your efforts and your courage, for fighting every day to protect us. Thank you for never stopping or giving up, your great fighting spirit encourages us and fills us with hope ”, begins by saying in his story with an impeccable image editing, Count.

The President of Telemundo is not very fond of being in front of the cameras, but in the midst of the scandal that he stars with Pamela Silva, due to the divorce and the pregnancy of his even wife who both clarify that it is not his, Conde preferred to empower your employees and kept saying.

“And for our Telemundo employees in front of and behind the scenes, who continue with the relentless commitment to inform our communities, thank you very much! They fill us with pride.

So thank you very much, we need you. We are committed to supporting you now and always. Now more than ever we must unite as a great family… together, unstoppable ”Conde concludes.

Since the global pandemic by COVID-19 became official, those who have won in this war against the virus are the television networks and the public that has received the best information from them to be aware even when locked up in their homes.

