César Conde stop being CEO of Telemundo and becomes president of NBCUniversal’s news departments.

Conde has proven to be one of the most influential media executives in the industry. Considered even visionary, he has led large-scale news organizations both on his way through Univision, like in Telemundo. In addition to being, until now, the only one who has managed both networks, he now takes the most ambitious step and becomes one of the most powerful men in the news in the United States.

Interestingly, the same day as his ex-wife Pamela Silva First showing her baby, NBCUniversal announces its restructuring, including the Conde promotion.

“César makes history by becoming the first Hispanic to have one of the most important positions in Anglo-Saxon news”, said Myrka Dellanos when he made the announcement in ‘Red Hot’.

The official statement from NBCUniversal says that the company’s news networks will be organized in a single unit and will be run by César Conde, who assumes the newly created role of president, NBCUniversal News Group, which now includes NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC. Conde will not be in charge of Noticias Telemundo.

“César is a respected strategic leader who has been successful in multiple roles at NBCUniversal since joining the company in 2013. More recently, César has overseen unprecedented growth at Telemundo, which under his leadership has become the number one network one in Spanish, and through its news division, has played a pivotal role in expanding news operations, breaking news coverage and groundbreaking political reporting, ”he said. Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, in the statement sent by the company.

“Cesar’s valuable and relevant experience leading television networks and news divisions, along with his high degree of integrity and proven managerial skills, make him the right person to lead our newsgroup into the future,” the statement continues. .

Who will be the new president of Telemundo now?

The Telemundo chain will go to the division that will manage Mark Lazarus, in his new role as president of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Conde was president of Univision, before beginning work at NBCUniversal as executive vice president in 2013. Two years later, he was named president of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Conde, who many say his great desire is to be the first Latino president of the United States, has an art degree from Harvard University, and a master’s degree in business administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

He is also a member of the PepsiCo and Walmart board of directors, the board of directors of the Aspen Institute, and a Young Global leader for the World Economic Forum. In 2018, he was inducted into the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame. Conde was also worked at the White House for Secretary of State Colin Powell.

In 2009 he married Pamela Silva and 11 years later the journalist filed for divorce.

This promotion within the company for which he works becomes one of the biggest promotions in his career, since he will be responsible for news of one of the most credible, prestigious and highest-rated networks.

