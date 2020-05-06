.

César Conde, ex of Pamela Silva, takes on the biggest challenge of his life: what will he do outside of Telemundo?

A few days ago it was learned that the ex-husband of the host of Primer Impacto, Cesar Conde, who serves as executive director of Telemundo, will leave the channel to venture into new directions, which has him very excited.

The executive, who was married for ten years to the Peruvian driver, who gave birth to a baby last week, (who is not from Conde) will go to a higher position.

This was revealed by the NBCUniversal company, which officially assured that the president of Telemundo will leave the Hispanic channel to assume the role of president of NBCUniversal News Group, a unit that is being released, which makes him the most powerful Hispanic in the company Anglo.

On Conde’s promotion, Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, explained that he will head NBC’s news division, MSNBC and CNBC.

“This is the right structure to take NBCUniversal into the future during this time of transformation in the industry. César is a respected strategic leader, who has been successful in multiple roles at NBCUniversal since joining the company in 2013. More recently, César has overseen unprecedented growth at Telemundo, which under his leadership has become the network number one in Spanish ”, said the executive. “Cesar’s valuable and relevant experience coupled with his high degree of integrity and proven managerial skills make him the right person to lead our newsgroup into the future.”

Al Rojo vivo host Myrka Dellanos also made the announcement on the popular show.

César Conde, the first Hispanic president of NBC News | Noticias Telemundo Official video of Noticias Telemundo. César Conde, president of Telemundo, was promoted to head of the news department of our sister network NBC.

“César makes history by becoming the first Hispanic to have one of the most important positions in Anglo-Saxon news,” said the entertainer.

Interestingly, the news of Conde’s promotion came the same day that her ex, who filed for divorce in January, filed for her baby.

Before being president of Telemundo, Conde was president of Univision, and from now on his followers predict many successes, while many continue to wonder what will have happened to Pamela Silva so that their marriage has gone downhill.

The wedding of César Conde and Pamela Silva The President of Univision and the presenter married on January 9 in Miami.

The couple married in 2009, in the middle of a wedding that stole headlines and that many thought was going to be for life. Now both steal headlines again, but amid the questions that their separation has left.

.