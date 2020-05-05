MIAMI, Florida – NBCUniversal announced Monday that Cesar Conde will step down as president of our Spanish-language television network Telemundo and take over the reins of NBCUniversal News Group, as part of a major restructuring in which the corporation will divide the media based on its roles .

In this newly created role, the Latino executive will now head the news division of NBC, the general information cable channel MSNBC and the financier CNBC, in addition to reporting directly to the new president of NBCUniversal, Jeff Shell, of according to a company statement.

Until now, Conde had been the architect of the transformation of Telemundo, owned by the group.

“César is a highly respected strategic leader, who has been successful in many roles, since joining the company in 2013. His most recent role has been President of Telemundo, where he has overseen unprecedented growth. Under his leadership, the network It has become the main chain in Spanish, “Shell said, quoted in the note.

“Cesar’s valuable and relevant experience managing television networks and news divisions, combined with his proven integrity and managerial talents, make him the perfect person to lead our newsgroup into the future,” he added.

NBCUniversal also announced, following the restructuring, the creation of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, a new division that includes NBC Entertainment, Telemundo, USA, SYFY, Bravo, Oxygen, E! and Universal Kids, in addition to its new Peacock platform, under the direction of Mark Lazarus.

While Conde’s replacement is expected to be announced in a few days, Telemundo executives will report to Lazarus, who was also in charge of NBC Sports Group.

The news of the rise, and consequently the search for a new president for Telemundo, surprised observers in the television industry, considering the serious economic crisis created by the coronavirus.

The situation stemming from the pandemic has already almost paralyzed advertising investment, despite the fact that the audience for all entertainment methods has increased, according to various industry estimates.

