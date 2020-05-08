The former striker spoke exclusively with 90min and revealed that he was close to playing in Boca when Mauricio Macri was the club’s president. In addition, he assured that he does not want Cruz Azul to be given the title and revealed how he noticed Lionel Messi after the expulsion in his fateful debut with the Argentine team.

At the time the stoppage occurred due to the coronavirus, Cruz Azul was at the top of Liga MX, with 20 points and many chances of becoming champion, after 22 years of drought.

When asked about this question, César Delgado, undoubtedly a legend in the history of the institution, does not agree with giving the Machine the title on the desktop “I should start a new championship or continue as they were, I do not think it is a difficult decision. I see very badly giving the championship to any team without having made merit, beyond the fact that it is Cruz Azul. It doesn’t make sense and the players themselves are going to feel very empty for winning this way”, said the former footballer.

Why do you think it costs so much to win a league to Cruz Azul?

After the final they lost against America, it seems to me that the institution lost a lot of character, a lot of attitude. It was a very hard blow because the championship was practically in his pocket and they won it in the last minute.

I think that from that moment a very important fall was generated. It is also true that when teams face Cruz Azul they always give a plus. When I played, we weren’t enough with what we gave, we had to try much harder because the one we had on the other side played better or came once and scored a goal. We arrived 20 times and we couldn’t put it in. Cruz Azul cannot afford not to be in the Liguilla, before that happened and it was a very hard blow for the club.

At a distance, how do you see the team?

I like it, I see it very well. When they hired Siboldi I said he was the ideal coach for Cruz Azul. I know him, I know the kind of person he is and I am also clear on how he thinks and analyzes football. He is a coach with a lot of character and a lot of personality. It will be very good for the club because we all want Cruz Azul to be champion

At the time, there was talk that Boca and River wanted to hire you. Were you close to playing on any of these teams?

Yes, they both loved me but I was closer to going to Boca. My representative was meeting with Macri but did not give up. A positive response from me was lacking for the pass to be closed, but I chose to continue at Cruz Azul. Also in 2006 Verón called me to go to Estudiantes but my position was the same. I was very happy and I felt very identified with Cruz Azul.

Its great passage through the “Cement Machine” allowed Rosario to make the great leap to the Old Continent. After four years and 62 goals scored with the Cruz Azul shirt, in 2008 Delgado was sold to Lyon in Ligue 1. In three seasons, he had the pleasure of winning a local title, a league cup and even playing in a Champions League. League in which they eliminated, no more and no less, Real Madrid.

What is the best memory of your time in Lyon?

I have many. I had a partner with Licha López, a very good boy, weird, good from town. I remember that we got together every night when we concentrated to drink mate and we talked about soccer.

Once they broke into his house and we had to do all the moving of his things to bring them to mine. With Licha we managed to get Hugo Lloris to drink mate: the first time we gave him it burned and the next day it was full of blisters.

You also had the luxury of facing Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi in the Champions League

They are two beasts, they are on another level. There was honestly no way to stop them. Against Real Madrid we were a little lucky because they missed many situations and we eliminated them. Later, against Barcelona, ​​although we tied at home, as a visitor we ate 4 or 5 goals and they made us a price.

I remember that, in the first leg, Messi did not play well because we gave him a bit of strength, but on the return all went on. We just saw it go by and we got out of the way. We couldn’t grab Lio. Then I kept his shirt.

The “Chelito” Delgado also had a stint in the Argentine team, with which he won the gold medal at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. In addition, he was part of the squad at a historic moment for the albiceleste: the debut of a certain Lionel Messi. In that match, against Hungary, the Barcelona crack was expelled.

“I remember that he was very bad, sad. He was sitting with his head down. The older ones were talking to him and advising him. It was his first game: entering and being expelled for nonsense should not be easy, it will have cost him sleeping that night surely, “he revealed.

Do you understand the excessive criticism of this generation of Argentine players?

There are ways to criticize a team, but the way they have done I think they were wrong. Obviously, the players did not want to lose the finals. I feel it is more personal than anything else. There is a lot of envy because the boys had a great race.

Is there someone similar to Pékerman in the Argentine team today?

Scaloni, Aimar, Placente and Samuel are his disciples and it seems to me that they are on the right track. They learned a lot from Pékerman and other coaches they had in their career. It seems to me that in that sense, the team is doing a great job.