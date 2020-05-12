NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a leader in cloud data services, today announced the appointment of Cesar Cernuda as president of NetApp effective in July. The new executive will report to George Kurian, the company’s CEO. He will lead our global market access operations, covering sales, marketing and support. Cernuda joins NetApp from Microsoft, where he was president of Microsoft Latin America and corporate vice president of Microsoft Corporation. He brings extensive experience in driving business transformation, developing diverse, high-performing teams, and conducting successful cloud businesses. As president, Cernuda will continue to evolve NetApp®’s market access strategy and organization to accelerate growth by transforming the way we approach the changing customer landscape and capture new growth opportunities, particularly in the cloud space.

Current technologies and the fast pace of digital innovation have created new opportunities for organizations to engage and serve their customers. To take advantage of these opportunities, NetApp’s marketing, sales, services and support organizations will be combined under the leadership of Cernuda to create an integrated, global market access organization. Cernuda’s experience in leading global business sales and transformation businesses will enable it to promote more alignment between teams, helping NetApp to quickly take advantage of new growth opportunities in enterprise storage systems and cloud data services.

“We want to accelerate our cloud and software strategy, and Cesar’s experience in successfully transforming large global organizations will strengthen NetApp’s position as a leader in cloud data services and promote value for our shareholders,” commented George Kurian, Company CEO. “I am very pleased to receive a leader of his caliber with us. I hope he brings to the team his passion for solid results, his commitment to developing diverse and high performing teams, and his experience in business transformation as we continue to evolve our access strategy. to the market in order to reflect the changing customer landscape. ”

“I believe that NetApp will become an important partner for the data strategy of all types of organizations, and I can’t wait to be part of that,” said Cernuda. “In the past few years, leading public hyperscale cloud providers have been relying on NetApp technology to help them with their offerings to customers, and I believe this is one of the best examples of how NetApp has been transforming itself to become a organization that prioritizes the cloud. I am very excited about the opportunity to support and help customers and partners around the world manage and protect one of their most important assets: their data. ”

About Cesar Cernuda

Prior to joining NetApp, Cernuda was president of Microsoft Latin America and corporate vice president of Microsoft Corporation, where he was responsible for all Microsoft products, services and support offerings in Latin America, and for accelerating the company’s transformation toward an era that prioritizes mobile technology and the cloud.

Prior to that, Cernuda was president of Microsoft Asia-Pacific, where he led commercial and consumer-oriented products and services, in addition to support offerings. He has also been vice president of sales and field operations for Microsoft Business Solutions worldwide. He oversaw Microsoft’s ERP and CRM market access businesses globally. Previously, he was vice president of Microsoft Business Solutions International, where he was in charge of sales, pre-sales, channel, marketing, product, support and services.

Cernuda graduated in Business Administration and Marketing from ESIC University in Spain and completed a Management Development Program (PDD) at the IESE School of Administration at the University of Navarra, Spain. In 2012, he completed the “Senior Executive Leadership” program offered by Harvard Business School. Cernuda is an independent member of the board of GESTAMP, a multinational company specialized in the creation, development and manufacture of highly specialized metal components for the automotive industry.

About NetApp

NetApp is a leader in cloud data services and empowers global organizations to change the world with data. Acting side by side with our partners, we are the only ones able to help you develop your unique data fabric. Simplify the hybrid multi-cloud and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people at the right time. Learn more at www.netapp.com.

