César Castro sets a new Spanish record in the 200 free

05/19/2021 at 10:48 PM CEST

EFE

César Castro set a new Spanish record in the 200 free trial by signing this Wednesday a time of 1: 47.13 minutes in the first post of the final of the 4×200 relay of the Europeans of Budapest.

The Extremaduran swimmer lowered by 32 hundredths the national record that he himself owned with a time of 1: 47.45 since March 2020.

A record that did not serve the Spanish quartet to get the ticket for the Tokyo Olympics, finishing sixth in the final with a time of 7: 13.49.