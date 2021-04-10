Cesar Castro leaves EXATLON 5 USA. What’s wrong with him?

Telemundo Cesar Castro is part of Team Contendientes.

The fifth season of Exatlon United States continues underway with much controversy, but also with many injuries, a particular situation that has already cost many athletes to stay in the competition, called “The fiercest on the planet”.

Cesar Castro: A Warrior Full of Dreams

The most recent injured person who had to leave the fifth season of Exatlon United States to focus on his recovery is Cesar Castro, who until today was part of Team Contendientes. The 23-year-old Mexican has a unique story of inspiration that makes him an idol not only for his athletic skills, but also for being an example of strength and focus on achieving every dream.

Before joining Exatlon USA as part of Team Contendientes, Cesar was living in his car, working hard to fulfill his dream of going to college, with a scholarship for his prowess in American football.

Injuries: The most feared protagonist of Exatlon United States

But Cesar Castro’s dream from today April 9, 2021 had an abrupt brake. The young man for weeks added to the long list of injured by a severe blow to the shoulder that kept him out of circulation for several days, and in the medical report provided by the presenter of the competition, what Castro feared most was reported. You must leave Exatlon USA and focus on your recovery.

Cesar joins a growing list of injured athletes, and worse still, within the bitter pill that an injury represents, is the fact that these injuries have on several occasions been the cause of these athletes having to leave the competition, because their times Recovery are not compatible with the guidelines imposed by the production of the program.

An athlete who should have left the competition is Mack Roesch, the so-called “Machine” from Tampa Florida, a former warrior of Team Famosos, who is already at home focused on his speedy improvement.

Now, in Team Contendientes the situation has been much worse as three athletes have left the sands of the Dominican Republic to be able to recover and improve. In the first place Andrea Neria, who was injured in the first weeks of the competition and from there could not make any pass again, Jomarie Martínez, who also had to leave and now they are joined by Cesar Castro.

An athlete who was also injured for several weeks but if she returned was “La Pantera” Denisse Novoa, who is involved in another controversy because she would precisely be one of the athletes expelled from the competition for a breach of its strict rules.

The emotional farewell to Cesar Castro

A visibly moved cease, when he received the news from the presenter Frederik Oldenburg, he collapsed emotionally, but he only had words of thanks for Exatlon United States (what he called “an incredible experience), and for each of his colleagues, but he left everything in hands of God and assured that if it is his will, he would return to another season without thinking. Don’t miss the video here!

